Euroseas Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Feeder Containership and Private Placement of Common Stock
The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company in December 2016. The vessel will be acquired from an entity controlled by Tennenbaum Capital Partners, a holder of the Company's preferred stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|John Ruth
|270
|Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '14
|Musikologist
|10
|Logan County News (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carol Barrier
|1
|UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Shyshy
|2
|Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|FACT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC