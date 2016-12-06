Documentary maker John Pilger: a nucl...

Documentary maker John Pilger: a nuclear war with China is a real danger

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Radio Times

As my aircraft banked low over Bikini Atoll, the emerald lagoon beneath me suddenly disappeared into a vast black hole. This was the crater left by the Hydrogen bomb known as Bravo, exploded by the United States in 1954, the greatest man-made explosive force the world had seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07) Aug '16 John Ruth 270
News Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '14 Musikologist 10
News Logan County News (Oct '14) Oct '14 Carol Barrier 1
News UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14) Jul '14 Shyshy 2
News Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14) Jun '14 SpaceBlues 1
News Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14) Apr '14 FACT 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,438

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC