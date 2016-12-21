PNA to Tuna Commission: Enforce high seas fishing measures

Majuro, Marshall Islands 25 November 2016: The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission needs to focus on controlling fishing on the high seas when the multi-national body meets for its annual meeting in Fiji next month, said the head of the Parties to the Nauru Agreement fisheries bloc. "The Tuna Commission needs to be concerned with non-compliance with fishing rules on the high seas," said Ludwig Kumoru, PNA CEO, on the eve of the WCPFC annual meeting December 5-9 in Nadi.

