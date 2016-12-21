Harry Patz Sr. Obituary

Harry was born on October 1, 1921 in Yonkers to Dimitri and Anna Welgos Patz and was raised and educated in Yonkers, graduating from Yonkers High School in 1939. He joined the U.S. Army on July 31st, 1942 and served 38 months, including 31 months in the southwest Pacific Theatre of Operations, mostly with the 91st Chemical Mortar Company, involved in the invasions of Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands and Leyte in the Philippine Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.