Harry Patz Sr. Obituary

Harry Patz Sr. Obituary

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: New Rochelle Talk

Harry was born on October 1, 1921 in Yonkers to Dimitri and Anna Welgos Patz and was raised and educated in Yonkers, graduating from Yonkers High School in 1939. He joined the U.S. Army on July 31st, 1942 and served 38 months, including 31 months in the southwest Pacific Theatre of Operations, mostly with the 91st Chemical Mortar Company, involved in the invasions of Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands and Leyte in the Philippine Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marshallese in Arkansas unhealthy, ineligible f... (Dec '07) Aug '16 John Ruth 270
News Where's America's commitment to seek a world wi... (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
Marshall Islands Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '14 Musikologist 10
News Logan County News (Oct '14) Oct '14 Carol Barrier 1
News UOG gets $630,015 from HHS (Jun '14) Jul '14 Shyshy 2
News Second world war dead washed up by Pacific Ocea... (Jun '14) Jun '14 SpaceBlues 1
News Tiny Pacific nation sues 9 nuclear-armed powers (Apr '14) Apr '14 FACT 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,420

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC