Offshore leaks fail to harm Maltese PM
Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat was sworn in for five more years on Monday despite "aggressive" revelations about offshore firms. His Labour Party won 55 percent of the votes on Saturday, according to a first count by the electoral commission, beating the opposition Nationalist Party with 44 percent.
