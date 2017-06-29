[Feature] Simplification of EU farm p...

[Feature] Simplification of EU farm policy: a never-ending story

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: EUobserver

Thirteen years later, he would vote in favour. But not because he is such a fan of the EU's farm subsidies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i... Mar '17 Old Sam 1
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,976 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC