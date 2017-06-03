Divided Malta votes as corruption clouds bright outlook

Maltese opposition Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil, speaks during a campaign meeting on May 28, 2017 in Sliema, Malta. Malta OUT / AFP / Matthew Mirabelli Valletta: Maltese voters began casting their ballots Saturday in a general election called against a backdrop of corruption allegations that have cast a cloud over Joseph Muscat's government and the otherwise bright outlook for the island nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.