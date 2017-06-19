Cirque du Soleil takes its act to sea on new Mediterranean cruises

MSC Meraviglia's Carousel Lounge can accommodate 413 people as Cirque du Soleil takes its act to sea through a new partnership with MSC Cruises. When the MSC Meraviglia was christened June 3 in Le Havre, France - receiving a blessing from Italian actress Sophia Loren, no less - a group of 15 performers had already spent more than a month on the docked ship flying through the air, juggling, perfecting acrobatics and, just as important, getting their sea legs.

