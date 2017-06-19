Cirque du Soleil takes its act to sea...

Cirque du Soleil takes its act to sea on new Mediterranean cruises

MSC Meraviglia's Carousel Lounge can accommodate 413 people as Cirque du Soleil takes its act to sea through a new partnership with MSC Cruises. When the MSC Meraviglia was christened June 3 in Le Havre, France - receiving a blessing from Italian actress Sophia Loren, no less - a group of 15 performers had already spent more than a month on the docked ship flying through the air, juggling, perfecting acrobatics and, just as important, getting their sea legs.

