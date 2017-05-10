Malta's PM calls elections a year early amid family scandal
In this Saturday, March 25, 2017 file photo, Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat signs a declaration during an EU summit meeting in the Palazzo dei Conservatori in Rome. Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has called elections for June 3, a year early, to test his popularity amid a scandal swirling around his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|Mar '17
|Old Sam
|1
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC