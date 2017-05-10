Malta's PM calls elections a year early amid family scandal
Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday called elections for June 3, a year early, to test his popularity following allegations that his wife owns an offshore company in Panama. With the announcement, Labor party leader Muscat, whose 2013 election as prime minister broke a 15-year-old tenure by conservatives in Malta's government, defied opposition demands for his resignation.
