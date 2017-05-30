Malta Returns to the Venice Biennale After 17 Years

The Maltese archipelago, strategically positioned between North Africa and Europe, wears its history of occupation by Arabs, the Knights of St. John, and the British on the surface. Baroque palaces, red phone boxes, and street signs written in the EU's sole Semitic language line the steep streets of the capital, Valletta, all the way down to the port where people have arrived and departed for centuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.