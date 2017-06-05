How Malta rolled dice on online gambl...

How Malta rolled dice on online gambling supervision: documents

Malta let online gambling firms operate from the island across the European Union between at least 2012-2014 while failing to enforce its own rules on monitoring their computer servers, according to a former employee at Malta's gaming regulator. FILE PHOTO: A boat sails past the medieval Fort Saint Angelo in Vittoriosa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta June 17, 2012.

