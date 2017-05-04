ESPO to Mark Maritime Year of EU
The European Sea Ports Organisation issued a statement to contribute to the Commission's Maritime Year and to follow up on the Valletta Declaration, the ministerial declaration on maritime transport, adopted on March 28 focusing on competitiveness, digitalization and decarbonization. "We welcome the Valletta Declaration as a first milestone of the Maritime Year," said ESPO's Secretary General, Isabelle Ryckbost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
