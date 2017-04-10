We're in control of Brexit talks, not you
Speaking in the Maltese capital Valletta, Muscat also reiterated the EU's stance that talks over a post-Brexit free trade deal between the European Union and Britain can not begin until key issues regarding Britain's divorce have been settled. "Our first priority will be to minimize the uncertainty caused by the decision of the United Kingdom for our citizens, businesses and member states".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|Mar '17
|Old Sam
|1
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC