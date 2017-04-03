Voyage to nowhere: Punjabi youths' tr...

Voyage to nowhere: Punjabi youths' trips to Europe end in death, detention centres

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Times of India

Agents charge money depending on the final destination Indian agents pocket 40% of this amount and send the re... Read More Fired by the prospect of changing his fortunes in Germany, Tarsem Singh, 24, a native of Banga village in Nawanshahr district of Punjab, embarked on a life-changing voyage, only to land in a quagmire-like situation. All set for a new life in Germany, he was taken to Libya by travel agents and then dumped in Malta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i... Mar 8 Old Sam 1
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC