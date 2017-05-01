Stability in Libya crucial for neighb...

Stability in Libya crucial for neighbors' security: Maltese Minister

Stability in Libya is fundamental for its neighbors' security, but unfortunately there remains a great level of instability in Libya, Maltese Home Affairs and National Security Minister Carmelo Abela said on Sunday. He was speaking at an inter-parliamentary conference on the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy and Common Security and Defense Policy , organized in Malta by the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the EU.

