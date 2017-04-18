Mostly national solutions to EU's bad...

Mostly national solutions to EU's bad loan problem - Commission's Dombrovskis

Bad loans at some European Union banks pose a problem to the whole bloc but solutions are to be found mostly at national level, the vice president of the EU Commission said on Friday. EU banks are saddled with more than 1 trillion euros worth of so-called non-performing loans that they have been accumulating since the 2008 global financial crisis, as firms and households struggled to pay their debts.

