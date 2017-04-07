Eurogroup chief - positive' on Greek bailout breakthrough
The eurozone's top official says "significant progress" has been made between Greece and its creditors over the release of bailout loans that will ensure the country avoids going bankrupt this summer. Addressing reporters Friday following a meeting of the eurozone's 19 finance ministers in the Maltese capital of Valletta, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the "big blocks have now been sorted out and that should allow us to speed up and go for the final stretch."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|Mar 8
|Old Sam
|1
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC