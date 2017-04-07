Eurogroup chief - positive' on Greek bailout breakthrough

The eurozone's top official says "significant progress" has been made between Greece and its creditors over the release of bailout loans that will ensure the country avoids going bankrupt this summer. Addressing reporters Friday following a meeting of the eurozone's 19 finance ministers in the Maltese capital of Valletta, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the "big blocks have now been sorted out and that should allow us to speed up and go for the final stretch."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.