Eurogroup chief 'positive' on Greek bailout breakthrough

The eurozone's top official acknowledged progress in Greece's latest bailout talks with creditors but said a comprehensive deal would not be secured at a meeting of the single currency bloc's finance ministers on Friday. On arriving at the informal meeting in the Maltese capital of Valletta, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs meetings of the eurozone's 19 finance ministers, said "the good thing is that we have achieved results" in recent days between Greece and its creditors.

