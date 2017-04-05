EU Finance Ministers to Ponder Europe's Bad-Loan Problem
European Union finance ministers will try on Friday to find a way to deal with bad loans at European banks that drain their profits and capital and obstruct their financing of the economy. The 2008 financial crisis and subsequent economic downturn in Europe increased the non-performing loans of EU banks, which now amount to 1 trillion euros , or 5.4 percent of all bank loans.
