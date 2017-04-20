Chris Packham charged with assault in...

Chris Packham charged with assault in Malta

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: ITV

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham has been charged with assault in Malta as he filmed a documentary on illegal bird trapping. The BBC Springwatch presenter was on the Maltese island of Gozo in the Mediterranean making an independent programme when he claimed he and his team were shouted at and shoved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i... Mar '17 Old Sam 1
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC