Britain downplays security row as Brexit wrangling begins
The bloc "will prepare itself to be able to handle the situation also if the negotiations were to fail", the guidelines said. It comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel refused to allow the two agreements being bashed out at the same time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|Mar 8
|Old Sam
|1
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC