Boosting economy in N. Africa to tackle root cause of migration: Maltese FinMin

Boosting economy in North Africa, reducing inequalities and boosting private investment are important in tackling the root cause of migration, said Maltese Finance Minister Edward Scicluna at an informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers held in Malta on Saturday. According to Scicluna, North African countries are gateway to Europe, through which many people from the Sub Saharan region reached Europe, so these countries need to be strong in order to help stem the migration.

