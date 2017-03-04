Worrying signals from US offering trade opportunities for EU: commissioner

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom addresses a press conference following informal meeting of EU trade ministers in Valletta, capital of Malta, on March 3, 2017. Due to the protectionist trend that the United States seems to be adopting, it's paving the way for the EU to forge its own trade agreements, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday.

