Watch Middle-Earth: Shadow of War's G...

Watch Middle-Earth: Shadow of War's Gameplay Reveal Here

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Michael de Plater, Vice President, Creative, Monolith Productions, added: "Following the incredible reception to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor , we massively expanded every dimension of the game, including the world, the story, the RPG systems, the core gameplay and of course the personal player stories of the Nemesis System". Witness firsthand the next generation of the innovative Nemesis System-featuring the addition of Nemesis Fortresses-where players must utilize different strategies to conquer dynamic strongholds and forge their personalized Orc army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i... Mar 8 Old Sam 1
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC