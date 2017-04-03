The EU publishes its official plan for Brexit talks
European Council President Donald Tusk has published a letter outlining how the European Union will approach Brexit talks with Britain. In the letter sent to UK government and the other 27 member states, Tusk reiterates that discussions over a long-term UK-EU trade deal could begin once "sufficient progress" has been made with settling the terms of Britain's exit.
