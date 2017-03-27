The beautiful bird corpses left by illegal Maltese sharpshooters
IF IT flies, it dies. That seems to be the motto for hunters on the Mediterranean island of Malta, currently serving as a staging post for millions of migratory birds .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|Mar 8
|Old Sam
|1
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC