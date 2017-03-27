Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia-EU partnershi...

Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia-EU partnership is a success story

Today, during his working visit to the Republic of Malta, President Serzh Sargsyan attended the Congress of the European People's Party held at the "Arena" conference center of the "Intercontinental" hotel in Saint Julian's. The congress was conducted by the President of the European People's Party Joseph Daul.

