President Klaus Iohannis participates in European People's Party Summit in Malta

President Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday in the European People's Party Summit to take place in Valletta, the Republic of Malta, the Presidential Administration informs. According to a release, President Klaus Iohannis will hold a speech in the second session of the EPP Congress, to be attended by about 1,500 persons, among whom prime ministers and heads of state of EU member states, as well as presidents of European institutions.

