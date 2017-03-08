Malta's iconic tourist attraction Azu...

Malta's iconic tourist attraction Azure Window collapses

Read more: Xinhuanet

The beautiful Azure Window on the island of Gozo, an iconic tourist attraction in Malta, had collapsed, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Wednesday. "Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion.

Chicago, IL

