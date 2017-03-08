Malta's 'Azure Window' rock formation collapses into the sea
FILE PHOTO: Tourists walk on the Azure Window, a 50 metre high rock arch, at Dwejra Point cliffs on the west coast of the Maltese island of Gozo September 23, 2016. A rock structure in the form of an arch which had featured in countless Malta tourism brochures collapsed into the sea on Wednesday in what Prime Minister Joseph Muscat described as a "heartbreaking event".
