Malta makes major drugs bust on ship heading to Spain
VALLETTA: Customs inspectors in Malta have seized more than 300 kg of cocaine worth millions of euros on a container ship heading from Ecuador to Spain, Maltese officials said on Thursday. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hailed the find as the biggest drugs seizure in the history of the Mediterranean island.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|Mar 8
|Old Sam
|1
