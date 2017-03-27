Malta makes major drugs bust on ship ...

Malta makes major drugs bust on ship heading to Spain

VALLETTA: Customs inspectors in Malta have seized more than 300 kg of cocaine worth millions of euros on a container ship heading from Ecuador to Spain, Maltese officials said on Thursday. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hailed the find as the biggest drugs seizure in the history of the Mediterranean island.

