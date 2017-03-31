EU Rejects Security Ties as `Bargaini...

EU Rejects Security Ties as `Bargaining Chip' in Brexit Talks

The European Union won't allow defense and security to become bargaining chips in negotiations with Britain over its exit from the bloc, EU President Donald Tusk said. In Prime Minister Theresa May's Wednesday letter that officially served notice of the U.K.'s intention to leave the EU, she wrote that failure to reach an agreement would weaken the "fight against crime and terrorism."

