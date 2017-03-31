EU Rejects Security Ties as `Bargaining Chip' in Brexit Talks
The European Union won't allow defense and security to become bargaining chips in negotiations with Britain over its exit from the bloc, EU President Donald Tusk said. In Prime Minister Theresa May's Wednesday letter that officially served notice of the U.K.'s intention to leave the EU, she wrote that failure to reach an agreement would weaken the "fight against crime and terrorism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|Mar 8
|Old Sam
|1
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC