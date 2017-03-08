EU looking for ways to manage souther...

EU looking for ways to manage southern 'ring of fire'

Friday Mar 3 Read more: EUobserver

How to manage the "ring of fire" on the EU's southern doorstep and the consequences of unrest and poverty? The question, top of EU leaders' agenda for an age, was the subject of a conference this week in Valletta organised by the Delors Institute think-tank. Europe "cannot escape history and geography", reminded Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, whose country currently holds the EU rotating presidency.

