EU lawmakers urge Malta to close bird hunting

Sunday Read more: Xinhuanet

A group of EU Members of Parliament expressed their concern regarding bird hunting in Malta, urging the Maltese government to close the spring hunt on migratory birds. In a letter addressed to Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the 29 EU MEPs also demanded the Maltese government to increase its efforts to curb illegal hunting as well as to prohibit all kinds of bird traps.

Chicago, IL

