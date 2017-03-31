EU demands progress on Brexit divorce...

EU demands progress on Brexit divorce before trade talks

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The European Union demanded that Britain make "sufficient progress" on its divorce before talks on a trade deal can start as it laid out its tough Brexit negotiating plans Friday. The President of the European Council Donald Tusk is welcomed by Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as he arrives to give a press conference on March 31, 2017 in St JulianA's Malta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i... Mar 8 Old Sam 1
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC