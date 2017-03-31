EU demands progress on Brexit divorce before trade talks
The European Union demanded that Britain make "sufficient progress" on its divorce before talks on a trade deal can start as it laid out its tough Brexit negotiating plans Friday. The President of the European Council Donald Tusk is welcomed by Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as he arrives to give a press conference on March 31, 2017 in St JulianA's Malta.
