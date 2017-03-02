Concerts At St. Thomas Opens Spring Season of PASSIONTIDE, 3/24

On Friday, March 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm Concerts at Saint Thomas opens the spring season with a dynamic program for Passiontide. Daniel Hyde conducts the Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys and the period instrumentalists of New York Baroque Incorporated in performances of C.P.E. Bach's St. John Passion and Morning Song of Creation, and Haydn'sPassion Symphony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.