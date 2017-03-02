Concerts At St. Thomas Opens Spring S...

Concerts At St. Thomas Opens Spring Season of PASSIONTIDE, 3/24

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Friday, March 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm Concerts at Saint Thomas opens the spring season with a dynamic program for Passiontide. Daniel Hyde conducts the Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys and the period instrumentalists of New York Baroque Incorporated in performances of C.P.E. Bach's St. John Passion and Morning Song of Creation, and Haydn'sPassion Symphony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i... 47 min Old Sam 1
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC