Concerts At St. Thomas Opens Spring Season of PASSIONTIDE, 3/24
On Friday, March 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm Concerts at Saint Thomas opens the spring season with a dynamic program for Passiontide. Daniel Hyde conducts the Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys and the period instrumentalists of New York Baroque Incorporated in performances of C.P.E. Bach's St. John Passion and Morning Song of Creation, and Haydn'sPassion Symphony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|47 min
|Old Sam
|1
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC