Azure Window of Malta, used as 'Game ...

Azure Window of Malta, used as 'Game of Thrones' backdrop, collapses

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: MLive.com

This is a April 2014 image of the landmark the Azure Window located just off Malta. The natural rock arch jutting off the Maltese island of Gozo, has collapsed into the sea during a storm.

News Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i... Mar 8 Old Sam 1
