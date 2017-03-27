Armenian president lays wreath at Arm...

Armenian president lays wreath at Armenian cross-stone in Valetta

Read more: Arka News Agency

YEREVAN, March 29. /ARKA/. Armenia's president Serzh Sargsyan, who has arrived in Malta today on a working visit, laid a wreath to the Armenian khachkar , erected in the center of Valetta, Malta's capital city, Sargsyan's press service said.

Chicago, IL

