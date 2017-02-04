Tusk seeks second term as EU president

Tusk seeks second term as EU president

Incument President of the European Council Donald Tusk told European leaders on Friday that he is ready to serve a second term after his current mandate expires at the end of May. He made the remark during an EU informal summit held Friday in the capital of Malta, according to the Maltese daily Time of Malta. The 60-year-old Polish was unanimously elected to the position of President of the European Council in 2014, after serving for seven years as Prime Minister of his homeland.

