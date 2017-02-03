Once-conservative Malta leaps ahead on LGBT rights

Politician Alex Mangion shows an official document where his chosen gender is registered, during an interview with the Associated Press, in Valletta, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Lithe and dapper in a navy-blue suit as he gazed at this capital city's storied Grand Harbor, Alex Mangion proudly described becoming Malta's first transgender politician, winning a local office on the conservative Nationalists' ticket in a country that until just a few years ago had been a last bastion in Western Europe of social norms largely dictated by the Catholic church.

