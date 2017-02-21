Maltese stage protest against propose...

Maltese stage protest against proposed Internet news law

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Several thousands people took to the streets of the capital of Malta on Sunday to protest against a new bill that will force Internet news sites to register with the government. Protesters walk outside the office of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat during a demonstration called by the opposition Nationalist Party in Valletta, Malta, February 19, 2017.

