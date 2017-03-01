Maltese PM hails pope, calls for multispeed EU
Pope Francis's "insight will be extremely important for Europe's future," said Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat on Monday , while criticising the EU's "lack of leadership". "Pope Francis is the ultimate world leader who has the skills and vision to say things that transcend banalities," Muscat said in Valletta ahead of next month's Rome summit.
