Maltese PM hails pope, calls for mult...

Maltese PM hails pope, calls for multispeed EU

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: EUobserver

Pope Francis's "insight will be extremely important for Europe's future," said Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat on Monday , while criticising the EU's "lack of leadership". "Pope Francis is the ultimate world leader who has the skills and vision to say things that transcend banalities," Muscat said in Valletta ahead of next month's Rome summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
Toy boy for women available here (Feb '15) Feb '15 Horny Dave 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Space Station
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC