Malta minister says politicians must 'help shape public opinion' on LGBTI rights
Malta's minister for civil liberties has kicked off a conference on LGBTI rights across the EU with a call for politicians to swim against the tide by "helping shape public opinion, not to be led by it". Helena Dalli was speaking in Malta on Thursday at a high-level ministerial conference on LGBTI rights, as part of the ongoing Maltese EU presidency.
