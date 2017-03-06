Letta: If Le Pen wins, it's 'game ove...

Letta: If Le Pen wins, it's 'game over' for EU

Monday Feb 27 Read more: EurActiv.com

Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta told an audience in Malta on Monday that if the leader of the Front National wins the French elections, it would be "game over" for the EU. But there is a silver lining.

