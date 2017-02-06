Goodbye and Good Luck: U.K. Gets Brexit Message From Old Friend
On a cool Mediterranean evening in Valletta, John Cauchi was in a café watching friends engage in the most English of pastimes, a game of snooker on a plush green table. It was the day before European Union leaders arrived in Malta's capital for last week's summit to discuss, among other things, the U.K.'s decision to quit the bloc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
|Toy boy for women available here (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Horny Dave
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC