Goodbye and Good Luck: U.K. Gets Brex...

Goodbye and Good Luck: U.K. Gets Brexit Message From Old Friend

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Bloomberg

On a cool Mediterranean evening in Valletta, John Cauchi was in a café watching friends engage in the most English of pastimes, a game of snooker on a plush green table. It was the day before European Union leaders arrived in Malta's capital for last week's summit to discuss, among other things, the U.K.'s decision to quit the bloc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
Toy boy for women available here (Feb '15) Feb '15 Horny Dave 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC