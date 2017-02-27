ForMin Melescanu, EU Affairs Minister...

ForMin Melescanu, EU Affairs Minister Birchall, EU ambassadors...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Nine O'Clock

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Minister delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall attended on Monday a working lunch with the ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Bucharest, discussing among others the European Union's security, NATO, the recent report on Romania's progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, as well as relations with Russia and the Republic of Moldova. The meeting was hosted by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bucharest, on behalf of the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
Toy boy for women available here (Feb '15) Feb '15 Horny Dave 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC