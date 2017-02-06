Ex-Kotoko star Albert Bruce signs for...

Ex-Kotoko star Albert Bruce signs for Greek side Panegialios

Former Kotoko midfielder Albert Bruce has signed one-and-a-half-year deal with traditional Greek second-tier side Panegialios FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal. Bruce, 23, joined the European outfit on a free transfer last Friday.

