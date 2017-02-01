EU chief: Bloc can cut Libyan migrant...

EU chief: Bloc can cut Libyan migrant route into Europe

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, sub-Saharan migrants raise their hands to grab a life jacket as they are rescued by members of the Proactive Open Arms NGO, in the Mediterranean Sea north of Zumarah, Libya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
Toy boy for women available here (Feb '15) Feb '15 Horny Dave 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,914 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC