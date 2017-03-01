[Column / Health Matters] The yin and yang of traditional Chinese medicine
Malta, the current holder of the EU council presidency, has signed an agreement with China that would increase the provision of traditional Chinese medicine to its citizens. On 17 January, Malta's health minister Chris Fearne and his Chinese counterpart Li Bin signed an agreement in Valletta to increase cooperation.
